New income-based apartments open on Mosaic Community Campus in Denver

DENVER — Low-income families in Denver are getting some housing help with the opening of new income-based apartments on the Mosaic Community Campus.

Archway Community on the Mosaic Community Campus opened on what was part of the former Johnson & Wales Denver campus. It consists of four buildings with a total of 154 apartments.

Archway Communities acquired the residence halls through a partnership with the Urban Land Conservancy, which worked with the Denver Housing Authority and Denver Public Schools to split up the buildings on campus for different uses.

Dominique Tillman and his family were among the first to move into the new development. He said there is never a dull moment with his wife, three daughters, and a dog.

With a big family, Tillman is more grateful for the additional space now than ever.

"It's a lot bigger. It's peaceful, it's quiet. Girls got room to move around, and it's just great. There's great people around. It's great to be around and see the positive energy that's coming through this place," Tillman said.

Tillman said a three-bedroom apartment in Denver that is not income-based would be expensive compared to his current rate.

"You know, most places for a three-bedroom, two-bath is probably going for average on the low end, $2,700 to $3,500," He said. "We pay $2,000 for everything included."

Archway said construction is pretty much wrapped up.

"We've taken 400 dormitories and converted them into 154 affordable apartments for families and individuals," Georgeanne Barrett, the director of communications with Archway, said.

Barrett explained that the apartments offer services like a food pantry, access to mental health services, and after-school programming for kids. Residents of the Mosaic Campus also have endless opportunities.

"We're also able to partner with the other campus partners, which include the Denver School of the Arts, where we're sitting at dirt coffee work options St. Elizabeth school and Emily Griffin's Technical College," Barrett said.

