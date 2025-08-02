Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1, injures 1; suspect runs on foot from crash

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a suspect who fled on foot following a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles that left one person dead and another injured.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on the Speer Boulevard on-ramp to northbound Interstate 25.

Police said two people were transported to the hospital, where one of them was later pronounced deceased.

The second patient sustained minor injuries.

The suspected hit-and-run driver took off on foot following the crash. Their description was not available.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the deceased at a later time.

The on-ramp was closed for several hours following the crash.