Teen on electric scooter killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy riding an electric scooter was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Aurora Friday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

It happened around 11 p.m. at E. Wesley Drive and S. Dunkirk Street.

Police said the teenager was riding the scooter inside the bike lane heading northbound on E. Wesley Drive when he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The 16-year-old was conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital, but his condition declined rapidly, and he was later pronounced deceased, according to police.

The hit-and-run driver fled north on S. Dunkirk Street toward E. Jewell Avenue, police said.

There were no witnesses to the crash, and police are asking residents in the area to check camera footage.

Residents reported to police that they heard a vehicle with a loud exhaust speeding from the scene.