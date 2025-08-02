Pedestrian killed in Westminster hit-and-run crash; suspect arrested after returning to scene

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man who was on foot in the area early Saturday morning.

The male suspect was arrested after returning to the scene, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The crash happened sometime before 6:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Sheridan Boulevard, police said in a release.

Officers located the victim, an adult male, on the road soon after they arrived on the scene following a report.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release his identity at a later time.

About two hours later, police said the suspect returned to the scene and was taken into custody.

His charges and identity were not listed in the release.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.

The Westminster incident is one of three deadly hit-and-run crashes in the Denver metro area Friday night into Saturday morning.

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on an Interstate 25 on-ramp in Denver.

And a 16-year-old boy on an electric scooter was struck and killed in a crash in Aurora Friday night.