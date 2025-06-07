Lakewood PD: Body in ‘advanced stages of decomposition’ found in alley

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a decomposed body was discovered in an alleyway, the department announced Saturday.

Police said officers responded to the 9600 block of W. Colfax Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday after a bystander came upon the body and called authorities.

The department said the body, which they said appeared to be that of an adult, was in advanced stages of decomposition and could not be positively identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Sunday to determine the cause of death and make an official identification.