Denver cold weather shelters to open on Black Friday with first snow of season expected this weekend

DENVER — After more than 220 days without snow, Denver could see its first flakes of the season this weekend and the city is preparing now to bring people indoors.

Denver's Department of Housing Stability (HOST) announced its plan to activate cold weather shelters starting at 1 p.m. on Friday and officials say they will remain open as long as cold weather conditions continue.

At Denver Rescue Mission's Lawrence Street Shelter, it's all hands on deck over the next 48 hours to prepare for the changing conditions.

"What that looks like is making sure we have enough supplies in addition to enough food," said Stephen Hinkel, public relations manager at Denver Rescue Mission.

With the unusually warm weather this fall, Hinkel said the shelter hasn't hit capacity, but come this weekend, that is expected to change.

"When it does snow, this room is going to be at 100% capacity," Hinkel said.

In Denver, cold weather shelter activation occurs when overall shelter system capacity is exceeded and one of the following criteria is met: a cold weather advisory is issued by the National Weather Service, overnight lows of 25 degrees or below, or there is forecasted snowfall of two inches or more.

And this season, the family shelter intake process is changing.

Instead of calling a crisis hotline, families in need of warm place to stay can walk up to the Inn at the Highland on Zuni St. for a motel voucher.

A spokesperson for HOST told Denver7 that 20 families received vouchers Tuesday night, the first time this season the city triggered its cold weather shelter plan.

It's a change advocate Amy Beck with Together Denver said will save lives.

"I'm really relieved to see the changes that have come about," said Beck. "I think HOST did a really good job at creating a new strategy for this year."

Ease of access will help more people get out of the cold, but Beck said more needs to be done to help those on the streets, no matter the season.

"What i do want to acknowledge too is how destabilizing it can be for families once the severe weather activation is over," Beck said. "Having a longer-term solution is really the ideal thing."

Individuals in need of shelter should go to the city’s “front door” shelter access points, which have expanded capacity for the cold weather.

For individual men: Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women: Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St. ·

For youth/young adults ages 12-24 – Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.

For families - Inn at the Highland, 2601 Zuni St.

24/7 shelter will also be available at The Aspen shelter (former DoubleTree hotel), 4040 Quebec St., and at city facilities located at 2601 W. 7th Ave and 375 S Zuni St.

All shelter sites are pet-friendly and provide food, showers, and blankets.

Transportation will run daily from downtown shelters to cold weather shelter sites.

