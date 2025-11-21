Denver makes changes to how families seek shelter during emergency cold weather

DENVER — Despite a lack of snowfall in Denver and throughout the metro area, the City of Denver's Department of Housing Stability is changing how unhoused families seek shelter during emergency cold weather.

"First and foremost cold weather shelter poses such a serious danger for people who are unsheltered, and so we're really encouraging people to come inside," Julia Marvin with Denver's Department of Housing Stability (HOST) said.

In the past, during an emergency cold weather activation in Denver, unhoused families would call a crisis hotline and wait to hear back on what their shelter options were.

This year, Marvin said there will be a designated walk-up site where families can go to get a motel voucher, during emergency cold weather.

"We're really committed to ensuring that no family is turned away," she said. "We've had vouchers for families to stay in hotels. And so that's what we're going to continue doing."

Denver changes how families seek shelter during emergency cold weather

Marvin told Denver7, HOST has also increased the number of motel vouchers it's able to provide unhoused families this year.

"This year, we did expand our voucher capacity for these by 15% and then we've added some contingency plans to ensure coverage, to make sure that we have space for everyone," she said.

In the case that all motel vouchers for families are depleted during activation of emergency cold weather, HOST is prepared to set up a congregate shelter site specifically for families.

"That'll be offered as a backup to meet those urgent needs," she said.

Marvin told Denver7 that site will be announced when HOST declares the emergency cold weather activation.

"When families get there, they must be present with their children during intake and also during activations. It's important to note that families can call the connection center at 303-295-3366, if they have any additional questions or need help with transportation or anything like that," she said.

HOST will activate emergency cold weather shelter protocols when certain criteria is met. There must be an extreme cold weather watch or warning in place, temperatures must be at 25 degrees or lower, or there must be at least 2 inches of snow on the ground.