Denver police officers to get pay raises after city cuts employees amid budget shortfall

DENVER — Several weeks after city-wide layoffs due to budget constraints, Denver City Council members approved pay increases for police officers over the next three years.

Council members rubber-stamped a new collective bargaining agreement between the the City and County of Denver and the Denver Police Protective Association (DPPA) in a 9-4 vote during a council meeting Monday night. The agreement outlines a cumulative 15% pay increase through 2028, with staggered increases starting with a 2% raise in January 2026.

The new agreement includes other changes to department policies surrounding sick leave and outlines a $1,500 one-time payment to new hires to offset the cost of their required equipment or firearm.

During Monday's meeting, several city council members voiced their concerns about approving the new contract as the city tries to plug a $200 million gap in next year’s budget. In August, the City and County of Denver laid off nearly 170 employees and eliminated 665 vacant positions to save money.

At-Large Council Member Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez called the pay raises in the agreement "premature" as the city works to balance its budget.

Denver City Council

"I will not be able to support the collective bargaining agreement this evening, as we are facing, according to our Department of Finance, a budget shortfall of $200 million going into 2026 and there were just 170 plus employees laid off," Councilmember Gonzales-Gutierrez said. "That's what I have a concern with this point in time, is the equity of this matter, fairness, and the fact that we don't know what 2026 has to hold when it comes to even raises for city employees across our city."

The majority of city council members who approved the agreement said it represents a commitment to public safety. Council member Darrell Watson, who represents District 9, said he voted yes to remain consistent with the city's collective bargaining process.

Denver police officers to get more pay after city cuts workers amid tight budget

"Tonight's vote for me as city council member representing District nine, is a commitment to each of the individuals and the teams that participated in collective bargaining, to be consistent and to be in solidarity with them, as they have been in solidarity with all city employees each and every time they have been asked," Council member Watson said. "I understand the difficulties of what we are facing and what city employees are facing based on our budget. I also understand the importance of standing in solidarity with collective bargaining agreements and those that negotiate it to ensure that we remain consistent within our process."