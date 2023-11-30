Denver advocates call for change after officer involved in Elijah McClain's death is allowed to return to work

DENVER — Denver advocates are calling for change after the Aurora officer who put Elijah McClain in a neck hold that rendered him unconscious the night of his violent arrest asked to be reinstated into the force this week.

Officer Nathan Woodyard was acquitted of all charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain. The officer had been suspended without pay since September 2021 but asked to be reinstated, as is allowed per the city charter, as soon as his Nov. 6, 2023 acquittal became finalized.

Woodyard is currently on restricted duty as he undergoes a reintegration process, meaning he is not in uniform and has no public contact or enforcement actions, per Ryan Luby, the deputy director of the communications and marketing department for the City of Aurora.

In accordance with Aurora's city charter, if a member of the Civil Service is restored to their position, they are owed back pay for the period of their suspension. For Woodyard, that sum amounts to $212,546 in back pay:

"Indictment of a member of the Civil Service, or the filing of an information or felony complaint against him by a prosecuting agency, charging any felony shall be cause for an immediate and indefinite suspension without pay upon order of the Chief, provided that such suspension shall be terminated by restoration to the service or by discharge as soon as the decision of the court becomes final. If the member of the Civil Service is restored to his position, he shall receive full pay for the entire period of such suspension and his eligibility for other benefits of the Service shall not be deemed to have been interrupted by such suspension. The conviction of a member of the Civil Service for a felony shall result in discharge from the Civil Service."

The reintegration process is used to "bring [officers] up to speed on changes to workplace practices and policies," Luby explained. The length of a reintegration period is unique to each officer depending on the length of their absence and other circumstances.

Once the reintegration process is complete, Woodyard would be eligible for reassignment to a position within the department at the chief's discretion, according to Luby.

But advocates are protesting Woodyard's return. Dr. Thomas Mayes, president of the Denver Ministerial Alliance, told Denver7 Wednesday that the charter allowing Woodyard's return should be changed.

"The charter was written 40 years ago, 50 years ago; why are you still governing your city by a charter that old?" said Dr. Mayes. "It's almost a reward, he got a paid vacation now."

Although Woodyard won't be on patrol duty, Dr. Mayes said his presence alone at the department is a concern. He argues that the decision on whether or not Woodyard should be allowed to return should lie with the police department chief.

"We can't trust him, because his conscience somehow allowed him to return," said Dr. Mayes. "If your conscience cannot override wrong, then you should not be in a position of public safety.”

Woodyard was one of five people — three officers and two paramedics — indicted in the death of Elijah McClain. His trial began on Oct. 17, just a day after a split verdict was reached in the combined trials against former Aurora Police Officers Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt. Roedema was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Rosenblatt was acquitted of all charges.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial for two paramedics, Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper. They have both been charged with reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault, plus sentence enhancers. The paramedics are accused of injecting a significant amount of ketamine into McClain, causing him to overdose.