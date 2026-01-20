'De-mask ICE': MLK Day Marade in Denver dominated by discussions about federal immigration enforcement

DENVER — A throng of people — estimated at more than one thousand strong — marched through downtown Denver on Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 40th annual Marade, a blending of a parade and a march, took on a different tone this year amid the tense political climate in the country.

The Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day tradition in Denver began at City Park, in the shadow of the monument dedicated to the prominent civil rights leader.

"Dr. King was envisioning a world that was nonexistent at the time. We are reaping a harvest because of the sacrifices made by those who came before us, paving the way for all leaders to serve and make a difference," said Colorado's State Senate President James Coleman, D-District 33. "It was a dream of Representative Wilma Webb to make Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day a state holiday here in Colorado, one of the first in the country to recognize it.”

Cesar Sabogal A sign at the Marade in Denver.

Former Colorado State Rep. Wilma Webb spearheaded the push for MLK Day in Colorado, which was adopted in 1984. She, alongside her husband and former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, addressed the crowd on Monday.

"Whatever is going on in this country, we can solve it the same way that we've solved other things without violence. We can do it," Wilma said. "We have to do the same things that Dr. King lived, worked, and died for.”

The Webbs said this year might be their last time participating as leaders of the Marade.

"It's time for others to take up the charge," Wellington said. "We'll be here when you need us, but we're not going to be here every year.”

As part of his speech, Wellington acknowledged Renee Nicole Good, who was born in Colorado Springs and killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis earlier this month.

“You have to march to where the people make the decisions. And the decisions, in this case, are at the State Capitol," Wellington said. “We need to de-mask ICE. And the only way to de-mask ICE is to do it at the legislature."

Cesar Sabogal Denver7's Colette Bordelon speaks with Cameron Tolbert during the Marade.

The federal immigration crackdown was one reason 25-year-old Cameron Tolbert spent his holiday at the Marade.

"I feel like a lot of people just take a day like this and say, 'Oh, it's just another day off work,'" Tolbert said. “Considering the current state of our nation right now, I just feel like it's now more important than ever to be a part of things like this."

Tolbert said there are moments where he is discouraged by the direction of the country, but on Monday he felt unified with the community.

"To see this many people come out from all different races, backgrounds, kids, older people, everybody... It makes me have hope for a better day in the future," Tolbert said. "We're not going to sit here and just let these types of things continue to go on.”

Cesar Sabogal The Marade concluded at the Colorado State Capitol.

The crowd ended their march on the front steps of the Colorado State Capitol. Denver7 asked Coleman if there is a possibility for the state legislature to "de-mask" federal agents during the 2026 session.

“I think that can happen in our state legislature. I'm proud of the work that was done in our last legislative session to work on immigration policy and civil rights," Coleman said. "I know there's policy this year that's coming to address more immigration challenges, and that is a part of the conversation — not allowing law enforcement in the State of Colorado to wear masks.”

Meanwhile, the Webbs left the crowd with a sentiment rooted in King's ideology.

"We have to treat each and every one of us with love. That is a power," Wilma said. "Love is a power, and it always conquers hate."