40th annual Denver Marade set to kick off Monday with thousands expected to attend

DENVER — Monday marks the 40th annual Marade through downtown Denver in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The opening ceremony starts at the MLK statue at City Park.

Thousands people are expected to march the Marade route from the statue, down Colfax Avenue, wrapping up up at the Colorado Capitol. Organizers are asking everyone to follow posted traffic patterns and you can expect to see barricades along the way.

Organizers say this peaceful march will have security in place to make sure everyone makes it to the capitol safely and back. There will also be food trucks and vendors at City Park throughout the morning with warming centers along the Marade route.

This year’s theme is “I am the Dream” and the grand marshals include the Denver sheriff as well as the Denver police chief.

“As a child of Denver, I’ve been a part of the Marade before I even had this uniform on. My mom would drive us all the way out here from Montbello to see the greatness in the black community,” Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins said. “As the sheriff of the City and County of Denver and the only African American sheriff in the entire state, I know it was because of their struggle and the struggle of others that I am here. So, it is my duty to continue to stand alongside them, to participate in the Marade and to hopefully inspire the next generation of folks.”

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said his career has spanned 38 years and this event is something he has been honored to be involved with for the entirety of his career.

“It’s something that I look forward to each year, recognizing the need to really honor that sacrifice and that struggle. I am looking forward to another enjoyable day spending time with community. I can really think of no better time in our country where this is something that is necessary," Thomas said.

As far as other events this week, an African American Heritage Rodeo will be held Tuesday at the Denver Coliseum.

On Wednesday, a Black community round table discussion will be held at the Aurora History Museum.