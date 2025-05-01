Cyclist struck, killed by motorcycle in Larimer County identified

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – A bicyclist who was struck by a motorcycle and killed on Sunday has been identified as Ian Dickinson, 68, of Fort Collins.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, at around 1:20 p.m., Dickinson was riding his bicycle on Larimer County Road 38E near Milner Mountain Ranch Road when a motorcyclist attempted to pass another motorcycle.

The 61-year-old motorcyclist attempted the pass but was “unable to navigate a left-hand curve and traveled onto the right shoulder” striking Dickinson who was eastbound, according to CSP.

Dickinson was pronounced dead at the scene and the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Bike Fort Collins shared more about the life of Ian Dickinson and his impact in the cycling community, which you can read more about at this link.

