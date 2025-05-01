Cyclist struck, killed by motorcycle in Larimer County identified

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – A bicyclist who was struck by a motorcycle and killed on Sunday has been identified as Ian Dickinson, 68, of Fort Collins.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, at around 1:20 p.m., Dickinson was riding his bicycle on Larimer County Road 38E near Milner Mountain Ranch Road when a motorcyclist attempted to pass another motorcycle.
The 61-year-old motorcyclist attempted the pass but was “unable to navigate a left-hand curve and traveled onto the right shoulder” striking Dickinson who was eastbound, according to CSP.
Dickinson was pronounced dead at the scene and the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Bike Fort Collins shared more about the life of Ian Dickinson and his impact in the cycling community, which you can read more about at this link.
Denver7's On Two Wheels aims to dive deeper into the unique hazards when biking in Denver and across Colorado, but to also share the good things and lift up the amazing people who take up cycling to get stronger and feel better about their mental health. You can watch our special report in the video player below.Biking dangers in Denver: Close call stories ‘On Two Wheels’
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.