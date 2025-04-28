Bicyclist dies after motorcyclist crashes into him west of Horsetooth Reservoir

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A bicyclist died after he was struck by a motorcyclist while riding west of Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday around 1:20 p.m., troopers with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a report of a crash on Larimer County Road 38E near Milner Mountain Ranch Road.



Based on the troopers' initial investigation, they believe a 61-year-old man on a Honda CMX1100 motorcycle was headed eastbound on the county road and passed another motorcycle. Right afterward, he "was unable to navigate a left-hand curve" and traveled into the shoulder on the right, striking a 68-year-old on a Trek bicycle, who was also going eastbound, CSP said.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

CSP's Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating this crash. Anybody with information on it is asked to call dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number VC250133.

No other details were immediately available.