Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Bicyclist dies after motorcyclist crashes into him west of Horsetooth Reservoir

Anybody with information on this crash is asked to call dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number VC250133.
Colorado lawmakers have introduced a bill that would increase penalties for careless drivers who kill a bicyclist or pedestrian.
Milner Mountain Ranch Road and County Road 38 E
Posted

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A bicyclist died after he was struck by a motorcyclist while riding west of Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday around 1:20 p.m., troopers with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a report of a crash on Larimer County Road 38E near Milner Mountain Ranch Road.

Based on the troopers' initial investigation, they believe a 61-year-old man on a Honda CMX1100 motorcycle was headed eastbound on the county road and passed another motorcycle. Right afterward, he "was unable to navigate a left-hand curve" and traveled into the shoulder on the right, striking a 68-year-old on a Trek bicycle, who was also going eastbound, CSP said.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

CSP's Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating this crash. Anybody with information on it is asked to call dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number VC250133.

No other details were immediately available.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.