CU fans react to crackdown at Folsom Field following religious slurs at BYU game

BOULDER, Colo. — On Saturday, CU Athletics rolled out changes to crack down on unruly fans at Folsom Field following a $50,000 fine from the Big 12 Conference.

The changes, which debuted at Saturday's game against Iowa State, are in response to the chanting of religious slurs at a game last month against BYU.

"The school definitely did not support that," said CU freshman Thomas Ali.

Earlier this week, CU Boulder revealed its plans to increase security personnel and security response teams throughout the stadium — both inside and outside Folsom Field — including in the student section.

Denver7

A spokesperson said undercover police officers would also be embedded in various sections throughout the stadium “for immediate removals."

Additionally, new technology would be installed “to proactively monitor behavior” that goes against CU’s Fan Code of Conduct.

CU Athletics declined to provide specifics about the new monitoring technology, with a spokesperson saying they "...aren't able to go into specifics on any of our new procedures in order to maintain their integrity.

Denver7 followed up with Buffs fans about the changes.

"The security is pretty tight around it," Ali said, referring to the student section.

Denver7

He showed us the wristbands required to enter the student section.

"There are three different checkpoints you need to go through to get in now as a student," said Genevieve Teller, a CU junior.

But student reactions to the changes are mixed.

Some told Denver7 they think the response is excessive.

"Yeah, maybe some things shouldn't have been said, but I don't think they need to put undercover cops in the stands," said Addison Rexroat, a CU junior.

But others told Denver7 they support the university's efforts to address inappropriate behavior.

Denver7

"CU represents a culture of diversity, especially religious diversity...which I really appreciate," said Reece Giffels, a CU freshman.