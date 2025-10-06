CU Boulder is preparing for unruly students at football games. Here are the changes being made.

BOULDER, Colo. — CU Boulder is making some changes that will impact students attending games at Folsom Field after last month’s incident involving the chanting of religious slurs at a rivaling school.

The changes, announced Monday by CU Athletics, are aimed at improving the fan experience and will go into effect during the Buffs game against Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Starting Saturday, CU Boulder will increase security personnel and security response teams throughout the stadium — both inside and outside Folsom Field — including in the student section.

Undercover police officers will also be embedded in various sections throughout the stadium “for immediate removals,” a spokesperson for CU Athletics said in a news release.

Additionally, new technology will be installed “to proactively monitor behavior” that goes against CU’s Fan Code of Conduct.

Any violations of the code will result in the immediate removal of unruly students and possible loss of ticket privileges for the remainder of the season, the spokesperson said.

“Disruptive behavior, including foul, abusive, obscene or discriminatory language or gestures, as well as throwing items will result in immediate removal from the stadium. This can include entire rows or even sections if the disruptive behavior persists,” CU Athletics officials said Monday.

Boulder Big 12 Conference slaps $50k fine against CU Boulder for ‘f—k the Mormons’ chant Óscar Contreras

The changes are being implemented after CU Boulder was slapped with a $50,000 fine and a “public reprimand” by the Big 12 Conference last week after several CU Boulders students were heard chanting “F—k the Mormons," along with other hateful statements, during the Sept. 27 game against the BYU Cougars.

A day after the incident, CU’s chancellor and the university’s athletic director released a joint statement condemning the chant, calling the behavior “deeply disappointing.”

But Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said that while he appreciated the apology from CU Boulder officials, the Conference “maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

“Hateful and discriminatory language has no home in the Big 12 Conference,” Yormark said in a short statement.

Later that day, Coach Prime himself addressed the incident by reiterating that the behavior seen during the BYU game was not indicative of the whole student body.

“Our kids are phenomenal, so don't indict us just based on a group of young kids that probably was intoxicated and high simultaneously," the Buffs coach said.