Crowsnest annexation moves forward after contentious public hearing in Castle Pines

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — After a packed public hearing Tuesday night, Castle Pines leaders pushed the annexation process for Crownest forward.

On a first reading, City Council voted and found the annexation petition is in compliance with state law, but it still must undergo a second reading.

Developer VT Crowfoot Valley Landco, LLC, is petitioning Castle Pines to annex the nearly 800-acre property bordering Parker. Plans for the space include nearly 3,000 single-family homes and about 120 acres of retail.

For the annexation to be approved, it must meet 11 criteria under state law. Those criteria include that the area be deemed urban and that at least one-sixth of it borders Castle Pines.

Several speakers at the public hearing raised concerns about the land's distance from Castle Pines.

"It stretches Castle Pines map to include a disconnected island," said Donna Cook, a Castle Pines resident.

"My request would be when you decide to make your decision, you look at the map," another resident said. "The map tells you all you need to know about whether Crowsnest is contiguous with Castle Pines."

In a statement, the developer told Denver7 the project will bring nearly $650 million in revenue to Castle Pines over 40 years. The developer also says every road, water line, signal and park improvement is funded by the development — not by Castle Pines or Parker taxpayers.

But residents want to know who will pay for maintenance costs after the project is complete.

"Well, as a resident, I feel like I'm sure they say that, but once they leave, they're gone," said Cook. "But the ongoing maintenance, the ongoing policing, the ongoing fire, I mean, do we need a new fire station?"

Parker residents told Denver7 they are worried about the impact on water and wildlife, while neighbors in Castle Pines aren't sure the annexation is the best path for their city's future.

"We're not trying to say no to growth," one Castle Pines resident said. "We're trying to stay, well, smart."

A zoning hearing is scheduled for March 5.