Neighbors speak out as Castle Pines considers annexing Crowsnest property for development

PARKER, Colo. — The proposed annexation of an 800-acre property called "Crowsnest" on Parker's southern border has sparked concerns from neighboring Douglas County communities who worry about the impact of a massive development project.

The property along Crowfoot Valley Road could soon become part of Castle Pines, despite its proximity to Parker.

A developer, VT Crowfoot Valley Landco, LLC., is proposing a master-planned community with thousands of homes, apartments and retail on the site.

Irene Bonham, who lives nearby, expressed concerns about the burden the development could place on Parker's infrastructure and resources.

"A lot of that infrastructure immediately will fall on the burden of Parker, and that feels, as a Parker resident, a little bit unfair," Bonham said.

Beyond infrastructure concerns, Bonham said she's worried about the project's size and potential disruption to local wildlife.

"It's not that we're opposed to development, we just want it to be done in a smart way with the community," Bonham said.

Castle Pines resident Barrett Rothe told Denver7 the proposed annexation doesn't make any sense for him and his neighbors.

"So you would be driving south in Parker, and you would see a welcome to Castle Pines sign. And that's ridiculous," Rothe said.

Castle Rock Mayor Jason Gray also voiced concerns about the development in a letter to Castle Pines Mayor Tracy Engerman this week.

"I write to express substantial concerns with the proposed development along Crowfoot Valley Road," Gray wrote, citing his primary concern "that this proposed development will generate substantial traffic seeking I-25 access."

In response to the concerns, Castle Pines Mayor Tracy Engerman told Denver7 the city will consider all comments.

“I’d like to thank the Town of Castle Rock for its comments about the Crowsnest Annexation Petition. We will consider the comments, along with all other submitted comments, during our review of the applicant’s annexation petition.” Tracy Engerman, Mayor of Castle Pines

Parker's mayor, Joshua Rivero, has also raised questions about the project and the impact on nearby residents.

Castle Pines City Council will hold a hearing Feb. 24 to determine whether the property is eligible for annexation.

Meanwhile, residents want their voices heard in the process and are calling for careful consideration of the development's impact on surrounding communities.

"What are the challenges that are going to happen with infrastructure, with wildfire mitigation, with water like, what is that going to look like for this community?," said Bonham.