Crews called to investigate gas leak an hour before Dacono home explosion

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – About an hour before a mobile home explosion in Dacono Tuesday, fire rescue crews were called to investigate a gas line break after a contractor who was “boring underground fiber optic lines struck a gas line,” said Mountain View Fire Rescue (MVFR) in a Facebook post on Thursday.

There were no reported injuries in the explosion but a trailer was “severely damaged”, said MVFR Deputy Chief Jeff Webb in the post.

The explosion was reported just before 3 p.m. on Glen Heather Court.

After the contractor struck a gas line in the Glen Heather Court cul de sac, MVFR responded with Black Hills Energy to investigate, and after crews searched, they found “only a light odor of gas and no readings on the air monitor,” according to the post.

MVFR said that after Black Hills Energy checked the scene near the leak, “they released the Mountain View Fire Rescue units, stating they could handle the situation.”

No other neighboring homes were impacted by the fire.

Following the explosion and fire, Chief Webb said Black Hills Energy crews removed a portion of a sidewalk and discovered that “it was clear the line was punctured by the horizontal boring operation, leading to the leaking gas.”

MVFR’s Webb said the breached gas line was at a different address than that of the home that exploded. “Investigators theorize the gas moved through the gravel bedding of nearby water lines, emerging under the trailer (that exploded).”

While the ignition source was unclear, MVFR said a pilot light for a water heater or furnace could have been the source.