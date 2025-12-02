Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighters respond to reported mobile home explosion, fire at home in Dacono

This is a developing story. Denver7 is working to learn more and will update this page. However, we have confirmed that nobody was injured.
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are at the scene of a reported mobile home explosion and fire in Dacono. It's unclear exactly why the explosion occurred, but Denver7 is working to learn more.

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Glen Heather Court in Dacono, according to Rick Tillery, public information officer with Mountain View Fire. Nobody was injured and the residents are at the scene.

Tillery said the first crews to arrive found the entire home engulfed in flames. It is considered a "complete loss," he said.

The fire did not spread to any of the neighbor's homes.

Multiple fire vehicles are at the scene. Mountain View Fire is leading the response and the Frederick-Firestone Fire District is assisting.

Denver7 is working to learn more about this developing situation. We will update this story.

