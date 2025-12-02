Firefighters respond to reported mobile home explosion, fire at home in Dacono

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are at the scene of a reported mobile home explosion and fire in Dacono. It's unclear exactly why the explosion occurred, but Denver7 is working to learn more.

Mountain View Fire Rescue

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Glen Heather Court in Dacono, according to Rick Tillery, public information officer with Mountain View Fire. Nobody was injured and the residents are at the scene.

Denver7

Tillery said the first crews to arrive found the entire home engulfed in flames. It is considered a "complete loss," he said.

The fire did not spread to any of the neighbor's homes.

Mountain View Fire Rescue

Multiple fire vehicles are at the scene. Mountain View Fire is leading the response and the Frederick-Firestone Fire District is assisting.

Denver7

Denver7 is working to learn more about this developing situation. We will update this story.