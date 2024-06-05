CPW wants to 'assist' Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić by sending him a life jacket

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is calling a foul on Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić for some off-the-court activities.

The three-time MVP was caught on video enjoying a rafting trip. However, four of the six occupants were not wearing a life jacket.

Hey @nuggets, can we record an assist and send our three-time MVP Nikola Jokic 🐐 a life jacket from our @COParksWildlife loaner program? Happy to mail one out internationally, and we’ve got them for all sizes, including 6-11 basketball superstars! 😎#boatingsafety #wearit pic.twitter.com/KmnMIgSTzg — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) June 4, 2024

In a post on X, CPW said it wanted to "record an assist" and send Jokić a life jacket through its loaner program. The agency said it has life jackets for all sizes, "including 6-11 basketball superstars!"

Don't worry, CPW said it could ship the life jacket internationally, since Jokić often enjoys his off-season in his home country, Serbia.

Local News After deadly weekend on Colorado rivers, rafting enthusiast stresses safety Colette Bordelon

Though the post was in good fun, water safety is serious business. There have been 16 water-related deaths so far this year, according to CPW. Just this weekend, a man died after a raft capsized on the Colorado River in Grand County on Saturday, while another man died after he drowned at Chatfield Reservoir on Sunday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), half of all recreational boating fatalities happen in calm water. They are typically close to shore and caused by drowning. In most cases, life jackets are stowed on the boat but not worn, according to USCG.