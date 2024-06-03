Watch Now
Man drowns at Chatfield Reservoir on Sunday in deadly weekend on CO water areas

A water rescue turned into a recovery mission at Chatfield Reservoir Sunday evening after a dangerous stretch of days on Colorado water areas.
chatfield reservoir drowning.png
Posted at 6:52 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 08:53:21-04

LITTELTON, Colo. – A water rescue turned into a recovery mission at Chatfield Reservoir Sunday evening after a dangerous stretch of days on Colorado water areas.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) searched Sunday afternoon for a man who went underwater in what the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office described as a ‘tragic accident.’

First responders and divers used sonar and were able to locate the victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died. A witness told Denver7 it was a busy weekend along the south end of Chatfield Reservoir with around 200 to 300 people where the rescue operation unfolded.

Jessie Massey, who shared video with Denver7, said he saw a dozen fire trucks and dozens of first responders rushing toward the water.

“It’s never easy to see these things and it’s a reminder of how precious life is,” said Massy, who added people were coming together in prayer as the rescue effort took place.

At least three separate water rescues were reported across the Front Range over the last couple of days including in Grand County where a 56-year-old man died on Saturday after a raft capsized on the Colorado River in the Yarmony Rapids area.

A second rafter was reported missing.

In a separate incident, crews responded to reports of several people in distress at Horsetooth Reservoir on Sunday. All of those people were accounted for.

