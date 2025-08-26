Wildlife officials tried to kill a wolf in Rio Blanco County but don't know if they were successful

DENVER — Colorado Parks & Wildlife officials tried to kill a wolf they believe is responsible for the deaths of six sheep in less than a month in Rio Blanco County, but aren’t sure if the effort was successful.

CPW had planned to kill the wolf after three sheep attacks in the two-week span from July 20 to Aug. 2 – which qualifies as “chronic depredation” by the definition laid out in the state’s wolf-livestock conflict minimization program – but it was unable to carry out the removal operation because of evacuation orders that were in place due to the Lee Fire burning in the region.

The agency said the lethal action was authorized on Aug. 4. The wolf, which is uncollared, is now believed to be responsible for three additional sheep deaths on Aug. 16. CPW found the wolf that same day and tried to shoot and kill it, the agency revealed on Tuesday, but was “unable to locate the animal due to the dense vegetation and difficult terrain in the area.”

An “extensive and continued” six-day search by CPW and wildlife services didn’t lead them to the wolf, and the agencies officially discontinued the removal effort.

According to the wolf-livestock conflict minimization program, CPW must also consider non-lethal measures to deter wolf attacks before it can kill a wolf responsible for chronic depredation. In this case, the agency said it deployed range riders to the property and that the rancher had taken adequate non-lethal action.

“We are grateful for the producers in the area who worked constructively with CPW on deployment of multiple non-lethal conflict minimization efforts both prior to and during the series of depredations,” CPW Director Jeff Davis said in a news release Tuesday. “These actions are designed to ensure that wolves and packs that are targeting natural prey, such as wild ungulates, serve as the foundation for a sustainable wolf population in Colorado.”



There have now been 14 wolf depredations in the 2025-26 biological year, which runs from April to March, according to CPW’s published information. There were 33 recorded wolf depredations in the April 2024 - March 2025 biological year.

During the legislative session that gaveled in last week and continued Tuesday, lawmakers considered a bill that aimed to pause Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction program and reallocate some $264,000 in funding. An amended version of the bill that allows the reintroduction to continue but shifts the $264,000 to a different funding source passed and is expected to be signed by Gov. Polis.

