Country music icon Garth Brooks surprises fans with concert at Denver's Grizzly Rose

DENVER - Country music fans in Denver were surprised by a special concert by the legendary Garth Brooks at the Grizzly Rose Thursday night.

Throughout the week, the venue was promoting a singer named Yukon Jack, but fans weren't falling for it.

"He said in an interview recently that he would play here tomorrow if he could," said Eric Bean who worked the nightshift alongside Kimmy Beck before camping outside the Grizzly Rose to see Brooks.

"He's just an icon," Beck said.

Despite having strong feelings that Jack was Brooks, fans were not missing this opportunity to see the icon.

"I just feel like I have a responsibility to see him here and now to really experience what my favorite artists have been kind of sourcing their their inspiration from for so long," said Bobby Garcia.

"Garth Brooks is iconic, and his music is literally like a soundtrack to my life," added Shelia Hertz. "I've seen him in concert seven years or seven times, and every time I'm bawling, laughing, calling my siblings for different songs."

Garth Brooks surprises fans with performance at Grizzly Rose

Some fans arrived as early as 7:30am Thursday to make sure they had their spot in line.

"I anticipated based on another interview he did that he said he loves Grizzly Rose, that he would play here tomorrow, that he might be here anyways. So when that came out, we knew it was going to be a thing," Kelsey Burger detailed.

"I've seen Garth six times, and I knew that this was a once in a lifetime. So I had to head down," shared Ashley Leonard.

Grizzly Rose's capacity was set at 2,000 people, but it felt like 5,000 with how much energy and passion the crowd had. Something Keli Sergeff says is a staple of a Brooks concert.

"I think Garth's whole persona too is like everybody is welcome, everybody have fun, everybody love each other, and so I think the chance to be a part of that is unbelievable," Sergeff explained.