Who is Yukon Jack? Fans speculating country music legend is performing at Denver venue Thursday

DENVER — Ahead of four sold out shows at Ball Arena this weekend, country music fans are speculating Garth Brooks will hit the stage at the popular Denver country bar The Grizzly Rose.

Currently, the venue has an artist listed as Yukon Jack slated to perform Thursday night, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from kicking into overdrive.

The first clue fans have noted is of all the shows listed on Grizzly Rose's website, Yukon Jack's is the only one where tickets are not available for purchase online.

Grizzly Rose

Then, there were the rules for purchasing tickets for Yukon Jack's show. The rules indicated fans were not allowed to line up on Grizzly Rose property before 4 p.m.; fans were not allowed to purchase tickets in advance or online, only at the door; and every person purchasing a ticket must be present in line. Tickets are also only available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Despite the rules, fans started lining up Thursday morning outside the iconic country-western bar just north of downtown Denver.

Normally, Thursday night is ladies night at The Grizzly Rose, but that deal is off this Thursday, which had fans asking: "What's the deal?"

Then, internet detectives started connecting the dots, with many online believing Yukon Jack is another name for Garth Brooks.

The county music legend is already in town for four shows at Ball Arena, but that's not all. Fans digging through the archives noticed that Brooks performed at The Grizzly Rose in the past, his last show here in 1991. They also connected the dots to Brooks' hometown of Yukon, Oklahoma. Not to mention fans recalling that in 1993, Brooks performed a surprise concert in New Mexico under the alias Yukon Jack.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m.

Denver7's Tyler Melito will be at the venue capturing fan excitement before the show as they await the reveal of the real Yukon Jack.