'Hits close to home': How the community is coming together to fundraise for Colorado dairy accident victims

GREELEY, Colo. — After tragedy hit on Wednesday, a salon is hoping to bring the community together and support the families who lost their loved ones in the deadly dairy accident in Keenesburg. Slay'd by T.J. is hosting cuts for a cause on Sunday, where all are welcome to stop by, with a minimum $20 donation.

Earlier this week, Denver7 reported on the "dairy accident" in Keenesburg, where six people died, and looked for answers as to how this could have happened. On Friday, the Weld County Coroner's Office released the six identities of the victims, including Oscar Espinoza Leos, a high school student, and his father, Alejandro Espinoza Cruz.

Yulissa Orquiz, the manager of the salon, shared her family's personal connection to one of the victims and her hope for the community to come together during this time of tragedy.

Jim Waltz

"We're really close with the youngest victim, Oscar. He was basically like a little brother for me and my family," Orquiz said. "He was my brother's best friend, and so it just hits really close to home for us to help out and try and relieve as much financial stress as we can from his mom because she lost her husband and her son, so it's just really hard."

The salon will open on Sunday at 10 a.m. and close around 6 p.m. with four barbers working to help raise funds. Orquiz is praying for a good outcome, encouraging everyone to come and donate to help these families during this time.

"I just want to make sure that Oscar's mom knows that she has a whole community behind her and that we're willing to help, obviously, not just with those victims, but all the victims," Orquiz said.

Jim Waltz

Orquiz confirmed 100% of the funds raised will go directly to the families and shared the significance of this event to those who knew Oscar.

"One of the main reasons that we're doing haircuts is because, obviously, my career is a cosmetologist. But, aside from working at the lechery that [Oscar] worked at and going to school. He also was a barber, so he cut hair, so I feel like it makes it even more special, more of a big deal for me," Orquiz said.

Besides the hair-cutting event, there will also be a car wash event on the 30th and a benefit dance featuring live music along with a silent auction to help raise funds. Oqruiz also made several donation jars for businesses in Greeley to use to collect donations. There is also a GoFundMe to support with "funeral expenses, memorial arrangements, and any immediate needs as they begin to navigate life without their loved ones."