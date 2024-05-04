Commerce City PD needs help identifying carjacking suspects who kidnapped victim, fired shots

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of shooting a gun at a vehicle owner, then kidnapping a second carjacking victim on Friday.

Commerce City investigators said the suspects first attempted to steal a vehicle at around 6:30 p.m. near Fairfax Park and were confronted by the owner of a vehicle. According to police, one of the suspects shot at the owner while fleeing the scene.

The owner of the vehicle was not injured.

Shortly after, the suspects allegedly stole a vehicle and kidnapped the person inside. Police said the stolen vehicle ran out of gas and the suspects fled.

The kidnapping victim was able to contact police and was not physically injured, according to Commerce City Police.Investigators released photos and videos of the violent encounter with hopes someone in the public will have information to help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

(1) PLEASE SHARE: Two attempted car thefts, a shooting, followed by a carjacking and kidnapping— we want to get this duo in custody as soon as possible and we need your help identifying them. pic.twitter.com/jOfzc1xLjd — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) May 4, 2024