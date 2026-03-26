Colorado to use $12 million in unspent snowplow funds to triple wildfire mitigation efforts this spring

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reallocating $12 million in unused snow and ice contingency funds to wildfire mitigation efforts following a mild and dry winter.

CDOT Deputy Director of Operations Bob Fifer showed Denver7 a map of where wildfire mitigation efforts will take place this spring. He noted the agency is targeting areas with the highest burn probability in the state.

"We are tripling our mitigation efforts with this money," Fifer said.

Fifer said he does not recall ever having that much contingency funding available for fire mitigation.

Denver7 Bob Fifer, Deputy Director of Operations at CDOT showing Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio what areas will see fire mitigation work this spring. The areas in dark red are deemed highest risk.

The mitigation work will span across several regions. Crews will mitigate trees within 15 feet of the right of way or road that are 50% or more dead or diseased.

"We are looking at all the counties, from Teller and El Paso County all the way up to Larimer County, and from Jefferson County all the way out to Garfield County," Fifer said.

Highway 72 in Coal Creek Canyon is at the top of the list due to dry brush located close to the road.

"It’s going to be a heavy lift, but a well-needed one right now," Fifer said.

Drought Water restrictions in Colorado: Share your concerns, how you are impacted Jeff Anastasio

The summer-like weather has Coloradans like Sophie Wright spending time outdoors, but the conditions also spark concern about wildfire risk.

"The vulnerability here is very high, and so it does freak me out for sure," Wright said.

Denver7 Coal Creek Canyon

With crews set to start the mitigation work in mid-April, Wright said she is happy to see the snowplow funds pivot to protect communities.

"Hearing that the money is getting like allocated towards that is definitely good to hear," Wright said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.