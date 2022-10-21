Arapahoe Basin set to open for the 2022 season on Sunday

DENVER — Ski season is about here, Colorado! Arapahoe Basin is opening on Sunday — the first Colorado ski area to announce its opening day for the 2022-23 season.

A-Basin officials said Thursday they had nearly enough snow on the High Noon run to open soon and that a snowcat had been moving snow around on the run, even though it’s likely that will be the only run open on Sunday.

A-BASIN IS OPENING THIS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23! Lift starts turning at 8:30 AM and will run until 4 PM.

Head over to our website for all the details!https://t.co/u5XgfNDwyh

We are STOKED to welcome you to The Legend’s 76th season!#LegendaryForAReason #ABasin #LongestSeasonInColorado pic.twitter.com/8bqTDC8Eei — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) October 21, 2022

But snow is moving in for Sunday as well, and the mountains are expected to get 4-10 inches throughout the day and into Monday morning, adding a nice layer to the manmade snow.

Opening Day at A-Basin isn’t recommended for beginners because of the snow conditions and single run.

Those who arrive early can line up for a chance to join the Mug Club for discounted drinks through the season. The 6th Alley Bar & Grill opens at 8 a.m. and the Legends Café at the base opens at 7:15 a.m.

The lift will start running at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and run until 4 p.m. The mid-mountain Black Mountain Lodge opens at 10:30 a.m.

People can click here to buy lift tickets online. They are not sold on-site.

A-Basin opened Oct. 17 last season and was the second ski area open in Colorado behind Wolf Creek.

Loveland and Keystone said Thursday they weren’t sure yet when they would open. Copper Mountain is set to open Nov. 14. We’ll be providing everyone with updates on opening days as we learn more!

Until then – enjoy the White Ribbon Of … “Joy” – as A-Basin folks called it on their website Friday, even though some of us might know it by a different name!