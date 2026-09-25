Colorado Public Utilities Commission working to create regulations during public safety power shutoff

DENVER — The Colorado Public Utilities Commission this week considered establishing rules for investor-owned electric utilities regarding requirements for infrastructure resiliency and rules when a Public Safety Power Shutoff is in effect.

A Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) occurs when there are extreme winds, low relative humidity, and very dry fuels. Denver7 has covered the frustrations from community members during the planned power shutoffs, and the impact it had on businesses.

The very first PSPS was implemented in April of 2024. There were two in December of 2025 in response to hurricane-strength winds whipping through the Front Range foothills, and another in January of this year across Larimer and Weld counties.

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Earlier this year, Denver7 got an inside look where a team of meteorologists help monitor wildfire conditions and help inform Xcel Energy when to turn off the power.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

Erin O'Neill, the deputy director of fixed utilities at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, explained there had not been rules in place as this was not an ongoing problem in our state compared to other western states. However, following the severe windstorm in 2024, it showed these severe conditions were hitting our state.

"We've done this a few times, some things gone well, some things aren't going well," said O'Neill. "Taking that pause to say what makes sense here, what does the population need to in terms of notifications and communications? What have we learned from the last couple of times?"

The proposed regulations focus on communication and coordination during a PSPS and would give customers updates every four hours during these shutoffs.

"I do feel like it's getting better, but you know, we're not there yet, right? The mapping hasn't been 100% accurate. The notifications, communications and people just not knowing and the utilities as well knowing what's the expectation that we're setting," O'Neill said.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

Jon Bortles is the owner of Woody's Wood-Fired Pizza and experienced first hand the impact of PSPS this past winter. He said they have over 100 people on staff and it caused confusion on what staffing should look like.

"I think it was the 17th of December. Power never went off. So then we scrambled to get everyone back in. We said, 'Hey, you must have it wrong on your map here.' We never went out and they said, 'Great, you didn't go out last time. You're not going to go out for the second one.' So, we staffed, brought everybody in, sre enough, the power went out when we thought it was going to stay on," Bortles said.

During the December shutoff, Bortles said they brought in staff believing the power would stay on but ultimately had to close.

"The worst one was over the course of 3 or 4 days there in the latter part of December and the hard part about that is our staff is trying to make money to buy their kids Christmas presents, you know, it's the holidays. It's when we kind of make our money, especially the tip staff and they had to go without," Bortles said.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

Bortles hopes for stricter rules and regulations during a PSPS along with financial compensation as the business misses out on sales and does not get paid for the losses.

"One thing that most people don't know is our insurance will cover a normal outage, so if the power goes out because of the wind, because of a downed branch, fire, whatever it is, insurance will reimburse us for lost sales, lost product. However, if Xcel decides to turn the switch off proactively, we don't get a dollar. Our insurance won't cover that," Bortles siad.

O'Neill acknowledged there has been 'a lot of frustration' during those power shutoffs and believes it will take more framework and structure to show everybody how it is 'supposed to work'

"This is a tool and the planning side of it should minimize the likelihood of needing this in the future, but that's going to take time right. So in the meantime just managing those expectations so people can plan around it and your family can understand this is how I might get impacted," O'Neill explained.

As for what's next, there is a public hearing scheduled for November 23. O'Neill said her team will be offer webinars for community members wanting to have conversations.