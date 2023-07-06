Colorado is drought-free for only the second time in 23 years

For only the second time since 2000, Colorado is free of any drought and it is all thanks to the snowpack and lots of recent rain, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor and National Weather Service (NWS).

The U.S. Drought Monitor uses five classifications to illustrate the location and intensity of droughts across the United States and regularly releases the data. According to its map published Thursday morning, which depicts conditions from July 4, 2023, Colorado is 100%-drought free.

This is only the second time in recorded history that this has happened, according to a hydrologist with the NWS. However, the U.S. Drought Monitor only started working with this kind of data in 2000. The first time the state was free of any drought using this data was May 28-July 16, 2019.

It came close in May 2001, when less than 1% of the state was experiencing drought.

According to the Colorado Climate Center, Colorado has had five dry periods before the turn of the 21st century: 1893-1905, 1931-1941, 1951-1957, 1963-1965, and 1975-1978. Since then, the state has had several years of severe drought, including 2002, 2012, 2018 and 2020, which were some of the driest on record.

Drought in Colorado has intense impacts to agriculture, industry, recreation, wildlife, the state's economy and more.

Thursday's clear drought map comes in the wake of several weeks of heavy, widespread precipitation. The state has seen so much rain this year that Denver broke several precipitation records. This has led to the wettest June and May on record in the city.

On Tuesday, the NWS in Boulder reported Denver had surpassed its average annual precipitation of 14.48 inches with an additional 0.48 inches by nightfall. By Wednesday morning, that number was at 15.2 inches.

Bruno Rodriguez, a meteorologist with the NWS, said it's possible for Denver to reach annual records this year.

“By the same time this year, we usually will have picked up around 7 inches of rain and we are running a little over double that at this point," he said.

This is reflected across much of Colorado as well. Over the past eight weeks, the state has seen significant improvements while much of the Midwest saw declining conditions.

Colorado is surrounded by states that are continuing to see dry conditions. This is especially true in Kansas and Nebraska, where many counties have extreme or exceptional levels of drought — some of the worst in the country.

Colorado is the only state in the western region without drought.

And monsoon season has barely started. The North American monsoon typically shows up in July, so it's just kicking off. This monsoon is a seasonal change in the atmospheric circulation that occurs as the summer sun heats the continental land mass, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In short: Colorado has another two months of wet weather ahead.

Looking ahead, a seasonal drought outlook map, which forecasts through the end of September 2023, shows continued lack of drought in Colorado.

This significant precipitation is not only good for gardens and local green spaces, but it is also helping to combat the state's drought and threat of wildfires. Rodriguez said the state will likely see below-normal wildfire danger in the short-term, especially in the foothills and plains.

Click here to learn more about what to expect in Colorado in July. And yes, yet again, we're in for more severe weather Thursday with the possibility of large hail, a couple tornadoes, localized flooding and strong wind gusts, the NWS reported. Click here for the latest.