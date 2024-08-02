Colorado Horse Rescue app provides "Uber for horses," during Alexander Mountain and Stone Canyon fires

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Colorado Horse Rescue launched their "Uber for horses," app in April, just a few months later it's being put to use. The app, Horse Alert, has evacuated several horses during the recent Colorado fires.

As of Thursday evening, the Alexander Mountain Fire has burned more than 8,000 acres, while the Stone Canyon Fire sits at more than 1,500 acres burned. On Wednesday night, Horse Alert driver Blake Holliman evacuated two horses, Woody and Blackjack, from the fires.

“We spent 45 minutes scrolling through Facebook trying to find somebody to help," Holliman said. "Within five minutes of signing up for the app, we had found a person to help."

Colorado nonprofit helping rescue stranded horses from wildfires

Holliman decided to download the app, while trying to find people to assist during the fires. He quickly received a request from a horse owner near Berthoud. Holliman arrived and transported both horses to the Colorado Horse Rescue in Longmont.

“We've also been really fortunate to have over 360 volunteer drivers sign up," said Katherine Gregory, CEO of the Colorado Horse Rescue.

In addition to the increase in drivers, Horse Alert has more than 2,000 horses currently signed up across the state. When we spoke to the rescue in May, they had only 660 horses signed up and 50 drivers.

Development on the app started after Gregory had to evacuate the rescue's 60 horses during the Marshall and Calwood fires. Most rescues and ranches don't have enough trailers to transport their horses, so they reach out to neighbors for help on social media. Unfortunately, too many people can cause more harm than good.

"They end up blocking roads, they end up blocking first responders, they block other evacuees that are trying to get out," said Gregory.

After noticing issues with rescue efforts, the nonprofit partnered with Initial Capacity, a software consultancy, to develop Horse Alert. The app only connects horse owners with the exact amount of trailers they need to transport their horses.

Gregory said the rescue is currently at capacity, after sheltering several horses from the fire. The group is working to connect horse owners with nearby shelters to house their horses.

To sign up your horse or to sign up to be a driver, visit www.horsealert.org.