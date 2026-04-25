Colorado fire crews rely on rapid response and new technology to battle multiple wildfires across the state

DENVER — Despite a week with several red flag warnings being behind us, the work Colorado's Division of Fire Prevention and Control does to prepare is not.

This week, Colorado's DFPC staff were tasked with helping respond to more than seven wildfires throughout the state.

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Some required the use of helicopters and other aerial equipment, while others needed ground crews fast.

Chief of wildland management for Colorado's DFPC, Vaughn Jones, told Denver7 rapid initial attack on fires is critical, which is why planning before a blaze breaks out is essential.

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"What we do is, you know, before we have those kind of days, what we try to do is look at the fuels, conditions, the weather, and see, you know, where our highest risk is going to be, and when we have the ability, whether it's, you know, aviation resources or ground-based resources, we will put them pre-located in areas around the state," Jones said.

Jones also said new technology like cameras and multi-mission aircraft that help detect wildfires have made a huge difference, while also acknowledging the role local fire departments play.

"So a key part of it is really those local fire departments. They're kind of the backbone of the initial response around the state," Jones said. "They do that, and then we, as, you know, a state agency and our federal partners, help supplement them with that — with resources and the things that those local agencies may not have."

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