'Fast-moving' fire near Flagler prompts evacuations

FLAGLER, Colo. — Immediate evacuations have been ordered in Kit Carson County due to a fire burning near Flagler on Wednesday.

An alert from the Kit Carson County Communications Center said to "leave now" if you're between County Road 1 and County Road 4, and north of I-70 up to Road AA in the area west of Flagler. Officials said the fire was moving fast.

The alert said to go to the Wheatland Conference Center at 14 E 2nd Street.

Evacuation area:

The fire also prompted Interstate 70 closures in the area.

The westbound lanes were closed between U.S. 24 and exit 395 — about a 10-mile stretch of the highway — in Kit Carson County, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. As of 5 p.m., a CDOT alert said the right westbound lane was closed.

Colorado State Patrol officials said to stay away from the area.

"For your safety use an alternate route as emergency crews work to extinguish this fire," CSP officials wrote in a travel advisory.

The area is under a red flag warning, and the fire is at least the second that sparked in the eastern part of the state Wednesday.

This is a developing story that could be updated as more information becomes available.