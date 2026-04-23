Red flag fatigue? Colorado sees near-record number of critical fire days

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — If you feel like we've had a lot of red flag days across Colorado since the start of the year, you're right.

According to our Denver7 weather team, there have been 369 red flag warnings across the state since the start of 2026, marking the second-highest number recorded to date since 2005. In 2023, there were 408 red flag warnings from Jan. 1 through April 22 of that year, according to Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant

A red flag day happens when warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds combine to create critical fire weather conditions.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio talked red flag fatigue with residents and officials

Colorado sees second-highest number of red flag days since 2005

In Boulder County, officials say the frequency of these warnings in their area is breaking records, too.

"We've had 21 thus far since the beginning of 2026, and that number is almost as many as we've had in the previous years combined, 2024 and 2025," said Vinnie Montez, a spokesperson for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Today's Forecast Fierce winds, high fire danger Thursday across the Denver metro, plains Danielle Grant

With the high volume of alerts, Montez worries the frequent warnings will become white noise.

Denver7 asked him if there is some red flag fatigue in the community.

"When you see the same commercial come up over and over again, you're kind of like, flip the channel, right? I think that can happen in what we're messaging," Montez said.

At Chautauqua Park in Boulder, residents are taking note of how often these days are happening.

"It's almost every day," Mac Whittington said.

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Levi Brown, a Boulder resident, pointed out that all the ingredients for high fire danger are present.

"You look around, there's a lot of fuel in the ground, a lot of wind blowing right now, in fact," Brown said.

For Brown, who has lived in the area for 26 years, every warning carries weight.

"It seems to be more prevalent now. And I don't take it lightly," Brown said.

For those who do not take the days seriously, Whittington offered a word of caution.

"Hopefully we don't have to learn the lesson the hard way," he said.

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