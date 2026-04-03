DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the Douglas County Board of Commissioners likely violated the Colorado Open Meetings Law by holding 11 closed, unnoticed meetings between December 2024 and April 2025.

The law requires public business to be discussed in public.

The nearly 30-page decision reversed a lower court's ruling, which originally said the county's meetings did not sufficiently demonstrate that the commissioners made policy-making decisions behind closed doors.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio talks with those who filed the initial lawsuit on what the ruling means

Colorado Court of Appeals says Douglas County commissioners likely violated open meetings law

The judge said in the decision that the case should return to trial court for a hearing to determine if county commissioners have continued to violate open meetings laws. The county can also request further review by the Colorado Supreme Court.

The decision comes after a lawsuit was filed last spring by Douglas County resident Julie Gooden, Democratic State Rep. Bob Marshall (HD-43), and former County Commissioner Lora Thomas. It alleged the commissioners held closed-door meetings concerning public business, specifically regarding an immigration resolution and the proposed home rule charter.

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Read our previous coverage on the county's home rule election below:



"You trust your public officials to do what they're supposed to do and do what's right," Gooden said.

Following the decision, Douglas County is weighing next steps.

The county released a statement which said in part, "While the County disagrees with portions of the decision, because the Appeal was related to a preliminary injunction, it anticipated the matter would require further adjudication."

Here's more of that statement:

Douglas County remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency and adherence to Colorado Open Meeting laws and is pleased that the Appellate Court also did not issue an injunction.





The County is currently weighing whether to return to the Trial Court, where it can present further evidence of its compliance with the law or request additional review by the Colorado Supreme Court. Douglas County

Gooden, Marshall, and Thomas told Denver7 they hope the ruling sends a clear message.

"We really need to rein in this commission," Marshall said.

Now, they plan on pursuing an injunction as they push for change.

"We just want these commissioners to follow the law," Thomas said. "That’s very clear."

Read the full decision here: