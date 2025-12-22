Colorado businesses weigh in as bill aims to boost U.S.-made park merchandise

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A new bipartisan bill introduced this week would require that all products sold in national park visitor centers and gift shops be made in the United States.

Under the American Products in Parks Act, introduced by Democratic U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer, national park retail locations would only be allowed to sell products that are fully assembled in the U.S. using only American-made ingredients or components.

"George Washington would want it that way," said Gottheimer.

Colorado Republican Congressman Jeff Hurd is a co-sponsor of the bill.

This legislation is being proposed at a time when businesses near national parks are already struggling to find affordable American-made products for visitors.

Trendz at the Park, an Estes Park staple for more than a decade, is a popular stop for Rocky Mountain National Park visitors looking for something to take home as a reminder of their trip.

The store prides itself on prioritizing American-made items and highlighting Estes Park vendors – but that can sometimes be a challenge.

"We're trying to bring more local stuff, but it's been hard to find the right products," said Rylea Brown.

Denver7

According to the National Park Service, more than 60% of items sold in park gift shops are partly or fully manufactured outside the United States.

While the NPS has spent years encouraging the sale of American-made products, concessioners say finding domestic goods at affordable price points remains difficult.

The proposed legislation is part of a broader context of recent Trump administration policy changes around national parks, including orders to remove DEI-related items from national park gift shops and visitor centers, ending free entry on MLK Day and Juneteenth, and implementing new 'America-first' entry fee policies, which will increase rates for international visitors.

In response to the fee hike announcement tied to these new policies, Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally expressed concern about the broader impacts on local businesses.

"I see the faces of these lodging owners and these small business folks in that valley, and I'm wondering how this will impact them and their businesses," Shadduck-McNally said.

Denver7

Despite these concerns, the lawmakers behind the American Products in Parks Act hope their bill will bring more local revenue to the communities surrounding national parks.

Gottheimer is writing a letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to conduct a supply chain analysis with the National Park Service to identify American-made products for sale in national parks.

Brown, an Estes Park native, sees it as an opportunity for local artisans and makers.

"People love our National Park and Estes Park posters, so maybe something local like that [could be sold]," Brown said, "I just think that's important, just because it gives back to the local community, and it's not giving all the profit elsewhere, so it stays in Colorado.”

The bill now awaits review by the House Natural Resources Committee.