Local officials raise concerns about increased fees for foreigners at Colorado national parks

LARIMER COUNTY — Elected officials in Estes Park and Larimer County are raising concerns about the upcoming increase in fees for international visitors at national parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced the cost for annual passes for nonresidents will increase from $80 to $250 beginning on Jan. 1, 2026. Federal officials said foreigners without an annual pass will pay a $100 per person fee to enter 11 of the most visited national parks, in addition to the standard entrance fee. Annual passes for American citizens will stay at $80.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said the "America-first pricing" ensures "U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations."

Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally said she has concerns about unintended consequences to small businesses near Rocky Mountain National Park.

"I understand the need for maybe increased fees to maintain trails and enforcement and paying park staff," said Shadduck-McNally. "I hope that maybe they'll look at unintended consequences of such a large increase, and maybe what this means, and what the impacts are on our small businesses."

She said the new policy is a quick change and has questions about how the fees will be implemented.

"What is the the why behind all of this? And also... where will these increase in fees go, and how will they be helpful to the park?" she said.

Gary Hall, Town of Estes Park Mayor, told Denver7 in a phone call on Wednesday he believes the new fee increases will drive down tourism and do the opposite of what the federal government intends.

"The America first concept is the thing that really seems contradictory to me," said Mayor Hall. "This is the opposite of what should be done. If you really want America first, the right thing to do would be to make it easier and more financially viable for Americans to come to the park."

The latest data from the U.S. Travel Association shows national parks and monuments saw about 14.3 million overseas visitors in 2018.

Kati Schmidt, Communications Director for the National Parks Conservation Association, sent Denver7 the following statement in response to the fee increases:

There’s a lot to unpack in this announcement, including many questions on its implementation – all which NPCA will raise with the Department of Interior.