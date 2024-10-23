Colorado-based Illegal Pete’s pulling recalled onions from restaurants out of ‘abundance of caution’

DENVER – Illegal Pete’s restaurant “through an abundance of caution” is following recall instructions on yellow onions purchased from food supplier US Foods as concerns over E. coli contamination is impacting food chains in the U.S.

Wednesday afternoon, Illegal Pete’s said it received the recall notice from supplier US Foods over onions purchased from Taylor Farms.

“We take this very seriously and are following their recall instructions to the letter,” said a restaurant spokesperson in an email to Denver7, which also shared a communication letter sent to restaurant employees.

“Taylor Farms initiated the recall due to potential contamination making this product,” read the letter. “Every Illegal Pete’s restaurant was contacted as quickly as possible and leadership was notified of the seriousness of this recall.”

Illegal Pete’s said managers have followed the recall process to throw out onions and any other foods prepared with the recalled onions.

“While cooking product appropriately to at least 160 degrees will ensure food safety of those items, teams should dispose of any products that are knowingly prepared using the onions laid out in the recall process regardless of if it is a hot or cold prep. If you do not know if your onion was affected, all cold prep items should be disposed of,” the letter to employees continued.

A Coloradan died of E. coli after eating a Quarter Pounder from McDonald’s in Mesa County, according to the Mesa County Public Health Department.

Over two-dozen other people in Colorado have become sick after eating McDonald’s hamburgers potentially tainted with E. coli, in a national-wide outbreak of 49 cases across 10 states.

The CDC has focused on slivered onions and beef patties as a potential source.

“It's important to note that we don't use a diced/sliced yellow onion product that has been identified as the source at McDonald's: we buy peeled yellow onions from Taylor Farms through US Foods and Taylor Farms has issued a blanket recall on their yellow onion product from certain lots,” added an Illegal Pete’s spokesperson.

No cases of E. coli have been linked to Illegal Pete’s restaurants.