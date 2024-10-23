McDonald’s E. coli death linked to Mesa County where majority of Colorado cases reported

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The person who died of E. coli after eating a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder was from Mesa County, where the majority of Colorado cases have been reported, Mesa County Public Health announced Wednesday.

Of the 26 Colorado cases, 18 have been reported in the Western Slope county. Health officials did not provide a list of Colorado McDonald's locations affected by the outbreak.

The identity of the deceased Mesa County resident has not been released. They were only described as being "older" and with underlying conditions by state health department officials.

The 26 Colorado cases — announced Tuesday — are the largest part of a wider outbreak of the bacterial infection that has sickened at least 23 additional people in nine other states, including Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

McDonald's has pulled the Quarter Pounder and slivered onions from its menu not only in Colorado but also across locations in Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, a spokesperson with the fast food chain said Tuesday.

Investigators are working to determine whether the slivered onions used in Quarter Pounders are the source of the outbreak. The United States Department of Agriculture is also looking into the beef patties on the Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

"The majority of menu items are not affected," said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA. "Other beef products at McDonald's, including the cheeseburger, hamburger, Big Mac, McDouble and the double cheeseburger, are not impacted."

Meanwhile, Mesa County health officials said they are working closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County epidemiologists are interviewing residents who have tested positive for E. coli, and a team is investigating specific restaurants in Mesa County, the health department said in a news release.

While most E. coli strains are harmless and part of a healthy intestinal tract in people and warm-blooded animals, according to the CDC, some strains can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody or watery diarrhea, vomiting, or a fever.

Those most at risk for becoming seriously ill or dying after contracting E. coli include young children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and anyone with a compromised immune system, health officials said.

Symptoms typically start three to four days after ingesting the bacteria, and most people typically recover without treatment after five to seven days.

If you recently ate a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder and are experiencing the symptoms described above, you should contact your health care provider and local public health agency.