DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser plans to sue the Trump administration over a new executive order that seeks to create a nationwide list of verified eligible voters and restrict mail-in voting.

President Donald Trump signed the executive order on Tuesday. The order calls on the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration to create the voter list and seeks to bar the U.S. Postal Service from sending absentee ballots to voters not on the approved list.

WATCH: Denver7's Shannon Ogden discusses the order with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to sue over Trump's executive order restricting mail-in voting

It also calls for ballots to have secure envelopes with unique barcodes for tracking and threatens to withhold federal funding from states and localities that do not comply.

Weiser called the move illegal and said it will mark his 64th lawsuit against the Trump administration during the first year of Trump's second term.

"This is another illegal action by this administration. My job in the face of illegal actions that harm us is to stand up for the rule of law and to protect Coloradans," Weiser said.

"The constitution is very clear. States set the time, place and manner of our elections. That's our authority. I'm going to protect our authority," Weiser said. "The fact that the president has said he doesn't like mail-in elections, that's his personal view. He has no authority to tell us how to manage our elections to oversee our elections. He is once again overstepping his authority so we'll be taking him to court."

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold also criticized the move.

"The big picture is it's trying to suppress the vote," Griswold said. "That's what this executive order is about."

The executive order swiftly drew legal threats from state Democratic officials across the country ahead of this year’s midterm elections. Voting law experts say the order violates the Constitution by attempting to seize states’ power to run elections.

The order is the latest effort from Trump to interfere with the way Americans vote based on his false allegations of fraud. The president has repeatedly lied about the outcome of the 2020 presidential campaign and the integrity of state-run elections, asserting again Tuesday that he won “three times” and citing accusations of voter fraud that numerous audits, investigations and courts have debunked.

"The cheating on mail-in voting is legendary. It's horrible what's going on. I think this will help a lot with elections," Trump said.

Top elections officials in Oregon and Arizona pledged to sue within minutes of the signing. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said the state’s vote-by-mail system was designed by Republicans and is used by 80% of voters. Fontes said Arizona does not need the federal government to tell it who can vote and noted federal data is not always reliable.

"It is just wrongheaded for a president of the United States to pretend like he can pick his own voters. That's just not how America works," Fontes said.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the order was laughably unconstitutional and confirmed her state would not comply.

Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar said the order would cripple local election officials and silence voters counting on mail ballots.

"It doesn't benefit anybody in this country except himself," Aguilar said.

Legal experts noted other potential flaws with the order. David Becker, a former Justice Department lawyer who leads the Center for Election Innovation and Research, said the Postal Service is run by a board of governors, and the president has no power to tell it what mail it can and cannot deliver.

A spokesperson for the Postal Service said Tuesday the agency will review the order. Trump has sought to bring the independent agency under more presidential control, proposing to fold it under the Commerce Department. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was on hand for Tuesday’s signing.

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