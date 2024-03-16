Coloradans dig out cars, driveways after state's biggest snowstorm in 3 years

GOLDEN, Colo. — Colorado families woke up early Friday morning to dig out their driveways and vehicles after a major snowstorm made its way through Thursday.

Residents in Golden and Coal Creek Canyon saw between four to five feet of snow. The National Weather Service said the largest snow total was 61.5 inches in Aspen Springs, a community north of Black Hawk.

“I've been up here since 2012, and this is probably the biggest snow that we've seen in a 24-hour period," said Tom Riggs, a resident in Golden.

Riggs started clearing his driveway late Thursday night so he could pick up fuel at a local gas station. Although he made it down the mountain, Riggs cautioned other drivers from attempting the trek.

"If you don't have 4-wheel drive, it's impossible," said Riggs. "Right now with the ice, you can't get up.”

Just a few miles up the road in Coal Creek Canyon, Jessica Gregg ran into similar issues.

“It's been a little like the Wild West up here the last couple days," said Gregg.

After a leak flooded their home, Gregg and her family stayed at an Airbnb for the snowstorm. They arrived Wednesday night, and the next morning, their family car was buried under five feet of snow.

“I'm about 5'4, and there are several areas around the house where it's as tall as I am," said Gregg.

Gregg's husband attempted to walk back to their home multiple times, but the roads remained blocked by snow. The family is now waiting for snow plows to finish clearing the road and the Sun to melt the snow before attempting to head back.