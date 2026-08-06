Colo. Congressional Dems demand DHS answers after GEO employee shooting outside Aurora ICE facility

AURORA, Colo. — The response to a protester being shot last month outside the Aurora ICE Processing Center has now extended to Washington, D.C.

This week, all six Democratic members of Congress from Colorado — including Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, as well as Representatives Jason Crow, Brittany Petterson, Joe Neguse and Diana DeGette — signed a letter sent to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

The letter demands DHS review its policies and answer questions in response to the shooting by Aug. 14, such as “What screening and vetting procedures does DHS require for contractor personnel before they are assigned to ICE facilities?” and “How will DHS and ICE strengthen oversight of its personnel and contractors and prevent similar incidents from occurring?”

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The federal government contracts GEO Group to run the Aurora ICE facility. According to Aurora Police, employees were not able to get inside the facility when protesters blocked the entrance on the night of July 16. Then one employee, Brandon Booth, got into an argument with protesters and fired at them. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the foot.

Booth faces felonies including second degree attempted murder. An arrest affidavit shows he had no formal weapons training.

In response to the lawmakers’ letter, a DHS spokesperson sent Denver7 a statement: “DHS responds to official correspondence through official channels. No ICE personnel were involved in this incident. We refer you to GEO and the Aurora Police Department for further comment.”

Denver7 reached out to the Geo Group for a response to the lawmakers’ letter, but has not heard back as of Wednesday evening. The GEO Group previously said it is fully cooperating with law enforcement and Booth is now on unpaid administrative leave.

Political analyst weighs in

Denver7 political analyst Alton Dillard says as a former U.S. Senate press secretary, he has seen how many letters like this one have been “crafted and drafted.”

He recognizes the letter is signed only by Democrats, with midterm elections approaching quickly, but he believes the letter raises fair questions.

“There's definitely some politics being played, but it's a combination of politics based on a legit concern,” he said. “This [employee] is somebody who, admittedly, according to [police], just lost their temper and got their personal firearm, and you know, fired away at protesters.

“There needs to be safety on both sides of that equation, including for the staff of these facilities who are simply carrying out their job,” he added. “My hope as somebody who just you know believes in free speech and the right to protest, and the right to do so safely, that [lawmakers] get some answers.”