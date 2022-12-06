Club Q shooting suspect charged with 305 counts, including first-degree murder, assault, bias-motivated crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs accused of killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others last month was charged by prosecutors with 305 counts, including first-degree murder, assault and bias-motivated crimes during a court hearing early Tuesday morning.

The charges against 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich also include sentence enhancers which will allow prosecutors to seek heavier penalties under Colorado law should he be convicted, according to court records made available online during Tuesday's hearing.

Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was arrested for investigation of five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of bias-motivated crime—causing bodily injury after the shooting.

The suspect is accused of carrying out the massacre just before midnight on Nov. 19 at the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 19 others. The Colorado Springs police chief said Aldrich used a long rifle in the shooting and another weapon was also found at the nightclub.

Police have still not confirmed a motive in the case despite the arrest-only charges. But Club Q called the shooting a “hate attack” and officials said they would treat the investigation as one potentially involving a hate crime.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated.