5 killed, 18 injured in mass shooting at Colorado Springs nightclub

At least 5 people have been killed and 18 injured in a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs.

Reports of the shooting started coming in at Club Q around 11:57 p.m. Saturday, according to Colorado Springs police.

On its Facebook page, Club Q posted: ‘Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends.

We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.’

A suspect has been treated for injuries and the FBI is on the scene, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.