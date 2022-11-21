Suspect in Club Q shooting arrested on 10 charges, including first-degree murder

DENVER – The suspect in the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night was arrested on 10 counts, including first-degree murder and bias-motivated crime, according to court records.

Though he has yet to be formally charged, Colorado court records show Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was arrested for investigation of five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of bias-motivated crime—causing bodily injury.

The first five charges are class 1 felonies, while the potential bias-motivated crime charges are class 5 felonies. Court records also show Aldrich is being held without bond in the case.

Aldrich was hospitalized on Sunday after the shooting and his first court date had not been set as of 9 a.m. Monday, according to court records. Records show a judge in the case also ordered the arrest warrant affidavit and application for the arrest warrant to be sealed "utnil completion of investigation in this case."

Aldrich is accused of carrying out the shooting just before midnight Saturday at the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring 25 others. The Colorado Springs police chief said Sunday Aldrich used a long rifle in the shooting and another weapon was also found at the nightclub.

Police have still not confirmed a motive in the case despite the arrest-only charges. But Club Q called the shooting a “hate attack” and officials said they would treat the investigation as one potentially involving a hate crime.

“We don’t know the motives precisely at this point in time. We’re looking at social media, we’re looking at all those sorts of things," Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said Monday morning. "But it certainly has the trappings of a hate crime, there’s no question about it.”

There are also questions about Aldrich’s past that the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has yet to comment on. Last year, a man with the same name who was 21 years old at the time was arrested after making bomb and weapons threats toward his mother in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood. Charges were not filed in that case. The State Court Administrator’s Office said just before noon Sunday that it did not have any “public records” tied to Aldrich in Colorado.

The shooting happened at a haven for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs, those who frequent Club Q said. The community says they are angry and sad that they feel they were again targeted in a shooting 6 ½ years after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla.

Police said Sunday they plan to provide another update on the latest developments on the shooting “by noon” on Monday. Denver7 plans to stream any updates live and will have the latest on the Club Q shooting on Denver7.com and Denver7+.