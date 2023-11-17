'Club Q, one year later:' Denver7 special report airs Friday night

Sunday will mark a somber day in Colorado as it will be one year since the deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Five people were shot and killed at the LGBTQ+ nightclub.

This week, Colorado Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennett introduced a resolution to pay tribute to the victims: Raymond Vance, Ashley Paugh, Daniel Astin, Kelly Loving and Derek Rump. The resolution also acknowledges their family members and friends and survivors of the attack.

Denver7 will air a 30-minute special report, anchored from Colorado Springs by Rob Harris and Danielle Kreutter on Friday, November 17 at 6:30 p.m. looking back at the tragedy including what’s changed and hasn’t changed since the shooting.

Denver7

‘Club Q: One year later’ will also profile victim’s families and heroes from that night and introduce you to struggles the community has faced and share stories of hope that have come out of the tragedy.

You can watch the special on Denver7.com and it will also be available on Denver7’s free streaming platforms, including on Roku and YouTube.