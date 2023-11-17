Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Club Q, one year later:' Denver7 special report airs Friday night

Denver7 will air a 30-minute special report Friday, November 17 at 6:30 p.m. looking back at the Club Q shooting including what’s changed and what this year has been like for LGBTQ+ Coloradans.
As we approach the one-year mark of the tragedy in Colorado Springs, Denver7 will air a special report Friday at 6:30 in which you can hear from survivors, victim’s families and heroes from that night.
CLUBQ SPECIAL TONIGHT2.png
Posted at 7:43 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 09:44:01-05

Sunday will mark a somber day in Colorado as it will be one year since the deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Five people were shot and killed at the LGBTQ+ nightclub.

This week, Colorado Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennett introduced a resolution to pay tribute to the victims: Raymond Vance, Ashley Paugh, Daniel Astin, Kelly Loving and Derek Rump. The resolution also acknowledges their family members and friends and survivors of the attack.

Denver7 will air a 30-minute special report, anchored from Colorado Springs by Rob Harris and Danielle Kreutter on Friday, November 17 at 6:30 p.m. looking back at the tragedy including what’s changed and hasn’t changed since the shooting.

Club Q mass shooting victims

‘Club Q: One year later’ will also profile victim’s families and heroes from that night and introduce you to struggles the community has faced and share stories of hope that have come out of the tragedy.

You can watch the special on Denver7.com and it will also be available on Denver7’s free streaming platforms, including on Roku and YouTube.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives