Cherry Creek State Park boat ramp to close Aug. 16

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — As drought continues across Colorado, boating season is coming to an end at some state parks.

On Friday, officials Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Cherry Creek State Park announced because of water levels continuing to get lower that the boat ramp at Cherry Creek would close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 16.

On Saturday, Denver7's Tyler Melito went to Cherry Creek to get reaction from boaters and jet skiiers.

Some visitors said the boating season at the park starts as early as mid-April most years, and can go until early October, so ending the season in mid-August is a major blow.

"It's cutting a couple months off of you know our fun time to come and enjoy this you know beautiful city lake that we have," shared Donn Botzum, whose been visiting Cherry Creek, riding a number of water vehicles including jet skis, for 40 years.

Botzum learned Saturday morning from a park ranger that the ramp would close on Aug. 16, and spoke to Melito shortly after.

"It's sad. This beach over here, where they did the surf or the paddle boards and stuff, it's non-existent," Botzum said.

And this year Botzum says has forced him to consider possibly selling his jet skis.

"The thought has come across my mind because you know you we pay for storage and it just sits there and if you can't take it anywhere, it doesn't really do you a lot of good," Botzum explained.

August McArthur, who has been visiting Cherry Creek for 20+ years, said he's upset about the end of the season, but he's glad they at least got a season at all.

"We kind of saw it coming," McArthur said. "We actually feel fortunate that it's going this long, as low as the water is, but it's still sad."

While he won't be able to take his boat out, McArthur does plan on soaking up every last bit of summer he can.

"Next weekend we're gonna try and do at least one day, so we'll see," McArthur said. "I mean, we'll probably still come out. We just won't bring the boats."

Some visitors Denver7 spoke with did not hold back on their feelings regarding the closure of the boat ramp.

"I thought it was stupid," said Al Behaeghe. "We haven't seen anybody have any trouble launching their boats,"

Behaeghe has had to adjust this summer because of Colorado's drought, and noted how great the state park has been, with Saturday being the second time he's visited this summer.

"We used to go up to Boyd, and then they closed it, we tried Chatfield, and the beach is too rocky, so we came here about three weeks ago, and this is awesome," Behaeghe shared. "This beach is nice. It's right next to the boat ramp. You can drop all your stuff there and carry it down. This is where we'll come from now on."