'Chase your dreams': Colorado girl on the success of her lemonade business

DENVER — With hot temperatures in the forecast, an ice cold lemonade sounds refreshing, right? Denver7 met a local 12-year-old entrepreneur who is hoping to keep people cool with a unique twist on a summertime staple.

At the Crown Market in Denver, it’s not unusual to see this young entrepreneur stocking the shelves. But what is a bit out of the ordinary is that it is her own creation.

“I have lemonade, pink lemonade, paradise punch, ocean water, mango, jungle juice, watermelon," said A'sauni McClure.

Before McClure came up with all these flavors and even a business name, she started on a much smaller scale.

“When I was younger, I always used to do lemonade stands at our garage sales and stuff. Lemonade was one of my favorite drinks. I was like, why not start a business? And then that's how I got started,” McClure said.

Young Colorado entrepreneur starts nationwide lemonade business

After that, you can say things took a pulp-tastic turn with the launch of SUGA Water in 2021.

“When I first started, the lemonade, pink lemonade, paradise punch, and ocean water were my first four flavors, and when I released them, it just started selling out around the world. So, that's what made me want to make more flavors and more people buying,” McClure said.

McClure makes sales across the United States, at pop-up shops, online, and at the Crown Market in Denver off E. 52nd Avenue. With each sale and decision, her parents are always by her side supporting their baby’s dream.

“I just watched her make the lemonade and do garage sales and (sell) just to the family, and they would always tip her and things like that. So we were both like, let's take this to a bigger step and make it an official business. And from there, it took off,” said McClure's mother, Tamara Jacobs.

Jacobs said it is exciting to see her daughter run her own business, and even with the success of SUGA Water, her mom said McClure is still just a kid.

“She has grown, she does a lot of sports, and she's very good in school. She's active in the community with her church,” Jacobs said.

What's next for Suga Water? You can expect more pop-up sales and hopefully a chance to ramp up production of this sweet treat.

“I'm also trying to grow my business — to get distributors and just to have people package and make the sugar water for me,” McClure said.

If you would like to try Suga Water for yourself, you’ll have the chance Saturday, July 27 at Skyland Park in Denver from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will be perfect for kids with field day games, raffles, food, prizes and more.

If you can’t make it out, you can purchase Suga Water online here.