Charges filed against driver accused of intentionally hitting 2 brothers in Commerce City

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 37-year-old driver has been charged after he allegedly hit two brothers on July 4 in Commerce City and fled the scene.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Jose Noe Ulloa-Martinez now faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, leaving the scene of a crash and two counts of vehicular assault.

The Commerce City Police Department said he allegedly drove into two men along the 7000 block of E. 64th Avenue in Commerce City. Police said the two brothers were targeted as they walked through a field to watch a fireworks display just before 10 p.m. Both were seriously injured, but are recovering.

That same night, police found the suspect vehicle, but not the driver.

On Wednesday afternoon, police announced Ulloa-Martinez had been arrested after he turned himself in.

Ulloa-Martinez is due in court on July 31.

