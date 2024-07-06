2 men injured in intentional hit-and-run during fireworks show in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are looking for a driver who they said intentionally ran down two men during a fireworks show Thursday.

Police said the two victims were targeted as they walked through a field in the 7000 block of E. 64th Avenue to watch the fireworks display just before 10 p.m.

Both men sustained serious injuries. Their conditions are not known.

The driver fled the area immediately after the incident, but the SUV was later located in Aurora. However, the suspect remains at large.

A suspect description was not provided.